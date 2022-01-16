Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 862 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $27,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $92,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

