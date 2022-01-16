JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 10,844 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

