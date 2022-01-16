JustInvest LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.