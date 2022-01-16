Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Balchem worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

