Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Teleflex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Teleflex by 6.3% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teleflex by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 475.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.91.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

