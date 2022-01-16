Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

