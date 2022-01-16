TigerCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.51 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $647,460.42 and $3.51 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 933.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

