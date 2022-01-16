Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.19% of Criteo worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

