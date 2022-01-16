Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 81,200 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KE were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.00 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

