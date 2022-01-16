Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 387,137 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387,137 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Cameco worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.55 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

