Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 856 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 151,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

ABMD stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.65. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

