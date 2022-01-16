Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.45 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

