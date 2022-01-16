GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

GFL opened at C$42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$35.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.86. The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

