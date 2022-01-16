Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 67.6%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.35.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.