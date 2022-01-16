Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RA opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.