Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

