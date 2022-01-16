Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.14 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ResMed by 64.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $252.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

