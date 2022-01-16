Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.