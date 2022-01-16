Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.