Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

NYSE PH opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

