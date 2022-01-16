Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 52.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.