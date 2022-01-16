Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,483 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

