TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $482.92

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.92 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 496.76 ($6.74). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.72), with a volume of 483,040 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 483.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

