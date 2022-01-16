West China Cement Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West China Cement Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

WCHNF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of West China Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

