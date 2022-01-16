Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$35.67. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.55, with a volume of 344,290 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CU shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.48%.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

