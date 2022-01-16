Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.36. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 9,401 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

