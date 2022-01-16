International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.31.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

