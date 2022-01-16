Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $31.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

AMTX opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811 in the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

