Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $17.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

