Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$68.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$56.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.