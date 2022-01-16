Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 83.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

