Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.