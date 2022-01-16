Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $272,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 602,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 314,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

