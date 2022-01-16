Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after buying an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $127.11 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

