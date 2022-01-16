Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.30% of Camden National worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

