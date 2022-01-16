Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 578 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

