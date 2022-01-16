Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.28 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.861 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.42%.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.