Elrond One Day Volume Tops $85.11 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $198.17 or 0.00460457 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $85.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00216818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00078723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,193,312 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

