Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.25 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.