Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $11.05 Million Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.70% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,100,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $7,735,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $5,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

