Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.48% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.96 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

