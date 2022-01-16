Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.53% of Health Catalyst worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $4,757,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

