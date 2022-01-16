Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 7th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

