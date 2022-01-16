Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

