Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 24th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Paychex stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

