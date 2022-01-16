Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

PMM stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.