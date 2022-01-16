Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.19

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.44. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 149,110 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

