Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.19

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.44. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 149,110 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
