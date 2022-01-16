Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STRO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of STRO opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

