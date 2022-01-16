NEXT plc (NXGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0322 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $50.51 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

