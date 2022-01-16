CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys $10,308.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,308.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

