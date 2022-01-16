Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.30. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 237,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $499.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

